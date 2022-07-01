Mother and Son duo crash stolen car at Urgent Care in Macon

A high speed chase led to a wreck at Atrium Health Navicent Urgent Care on Riverside Dr.

MACON, Ga. — An attempt to stop a vehicle with no tag on Interstate 75 South near Forsyth ended with a high speed chase and crash in Macon.

It started around 2:18 Friday afternoon when a Monroe County Deputy tried to stop the driver.

The driver pulled off, and a chase began that continued into Bibb County. It ended with the driver wrecking at the Atrium Health Navicent Urgent Care North on Riverside Drive.

The driver tried to run away, but Monroe and Bibb County Deputies arrested him.

Investigators identified the driver of the car as Damon Stuart.

Monroe County Sherriff Brad Freeman says the passenger, Ramona Wall is actually Stuart's mom.

Both of them are from Forsyth.

Freeman says the two have been arrested numerous times, and that Stuart is on probation.

After an investigation, the car came back as stolen out of Bibb County.

Deputies took Stuart into custody. They transported Wall to the hospital for minor injuries received in the wreck.

Both will be charged with Felony Fleeing and Theft by receiving stolen property.

Stuart will also be charged with Driving On A Suspended License and a number of traffic violations.