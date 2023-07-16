Refugio Sheriff's Department said the truck was in Texas on State Highway 35- near FM 774 when an alligator crossed in front of them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Louisiana mother and her unborn baby have died from their injuries following a rollover crash after hitting an alligator.

First responders attempted to save the woman, who was 7-months pregnant, officials said.

Officials with the Refugio County Sheriff's Department said a truck was driving on State Highway 35 near FM 774 when the driver hit an alligator that crossed in front of them.

Several agencies responded including the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department and Tivoli Fire Department.

The alligator also died from the hit. There were two adults and three children in the vehicle at the time. The others are expected to be okay, officials said.

