UPDATE, 4:50 p.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 1-year-old De'Yuntis Pounds' mother during the course of the investigation.

Carla Rochelle Pounds, 22, is charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.

There will be an autopsy on Thursday to determine the child's cause of death.

The investigation is still ongoing.

--------------------------------

An infant died at a Macon apartment on Wednesday.

The call came in around 10:20 a.m. after the 1-year-old was found unresponsive by the mother at an apartment in the Pendleton Homes apartment complex located on Houston Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

When emergency medical services arrived the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says "the baby had been dead for several hours." He added that there is no foul play suspected.

The incident is under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

