Mother-daughter duo open Warner Robins' 1st Black female-owned tattoo shop

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Imani Wainwright says she and her mom are making history in the International City. "We are the first and only Black female-owned tattoo shop in Warner Robins, Georgia ," she said. Putting their plans in ink was an idea that she says came from her mother’s love of art. "My mother, she loves tattoos. It seemed like every other month, she was getting a new tattoo, and as she was getting on of her sessions, the artist was telling her about the experience in the tattoo world," she said, leading to what the duo have named Pen & Portrait, their all-inclusive tattoo shop.

She says they're making it open for all while placing an importance on tattooing on all types of skin, "Making sure that we are aware of what different types of skins that we are tattooing. That has been a big issue that people have addressed to us is we need people that know how to tattoo all types of skin tones,” Wainwright explained.



The Central Georgia native and Fort Valley alum says since announcing the new venture, there's been an outpouring of support.



"We do this for 478. The response that we’ve gotten from Fort Valley, Warner Robins, and all over Georgia has been overwhelming, amazing. I just want to thank the community so much, and we cannot wait to give back," she said.