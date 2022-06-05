'I love this woman': Mother-daughter duo run nursing unit at Piedmont Macon

Britt and Marsha Wilson work together as nursing supervisor administrators at Piedmont Macon Medical Center.

MACON, Ga. — We enjoy coming to work everyday and working with our coworkers, but imagine if a coworker was also your family member. That's the case for a duo at Piedmont Macon.

While one is coming in for their shift, the other is coming out. Marsha and Britt Wilson are both nursing supervisors at Piedmont Macon Medical, but they have something else in common.

"This is my daughter. My pride and joy, I might add," said Marsha.

That's right, they're mother and daughter! Marsha says she's the vampire working the night shift and Britt works the day shift.

Marsha has been a nurse for more than 20 years and Britt for about seven years. They've been in the same position together for two years.

Marsha used to work in marketing before becoming a nurse. Britt says she became nurse after watching her mom. Both agree their relationship doesn't get in the way of their job.

"You know most hospitals would not permit a mother and daughter to work the exact same position, let alone working for the exact same institution," said Marsha.

With trust from their bosses, they were confident they could do their job and keep their personal and professional relationship separate. Both like being nurses because they can help other people, but they also learn from each other.

"There's a lot of things that I have not encountered obviously in my career because I haven't been nurse as long as she has, so there's a lot of things that come up that I am not an expert at, so she does teach me," said Britt.

Their job is to make sure they're available for their staff, updating patient charts, and handling administrative duties. When they switch off, they know how their day or night is going to go.

"When it's chaotic -- and there are chaotic days. When we're doing a handle off and we're taking over whatever the situation may be. We both manage to stay calm and I can takeover and I am able to take over a situation as if I have been in it the whole time," said Britt.

Their love for each other and their job remains strong.