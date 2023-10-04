Mother demanding justice for 6-year-old daughter who died in fatal 2021 hit-and-run

Columbus Police said a driver hit her and kept going. Rhema was rushed to the hospital and died on April 16th.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s a day that Raquel DeJarnett will never be able to forget; April 13, 2021. That was when her life and so many others would change.

Her 6-year-old daughter Rhema was killed in a hit-and-run on Carlton Avenue.

Now almost two years later, she’s demanding justice.

“I want to know who did this, why would they just leave her there, why would they not stop and render her aid,” said DeJarnett.

She remembers every moment she had with her daughter.

“Even at her young age, she could talk and walk up to anyone,” DeJarnett said. "She was very sweet, and she was very outspoken, very sure of herself. She was the middle child, so she was the glue now that I realize that was keep everything kind of balance in the household."

DeJarnett remembers how the accident happened on that day in April. She said it was a normal day, Rhema and her other four siblings had just gotten home from school and went outside to play on their new scooters.

Columbus police said a driver hit her and kept going. Rhema was rushed to the hospital and died on April 16.

"It's the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through in my life, having to just figure out how I’m going to do it every day without her,” said DeJarnett.

That’s why she’s determined to ensure her daughter gets the justice she deserves.