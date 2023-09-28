'He couldn't holler out': Mom is grateful son is okay after being shocked in Johnson County Jail

She said it left her son with a headache and chest pains.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Georgia — Rhonda Joyce's son is 35 years old, but she said he'll always be her child.

"I was worried to death because I didn't know what was going on," Joyce said.

On Sept. 7, her son David Moye called Joyce from the Johnson County Jail where he's being held on a probation violation.

"He said he was being electrocuted for at least a full minute. He could not move because it had a hook to him, and he couldn't holler out," Joyce said.

Her son told her another inmate pulled him free from the shower station he was in, and rescue crews treated him for chest pains and a headache. He's doing okay today, but said he could have been seriously injured.

"I talked to the paramedics myself, that it could have caused his heart to lose it's natural rhythm," Joyce said.

Maj. Jeff Coleman of the Sheriff's Office said he went to the jail as soon as he found out.

"As soon as we discovered this, we called Johnson County E.M.S." Coleman said.

He said they take safety concerns seriously there.

"We moved everybody out of that housing area, and sealed it off so nobody would be in it," he said.

Coleman said Moye was shocked because he vandalized a light above the showers, and exposed live wires.

"Emergency medical services, they came and checked him out, found nothing wrong. Actually that night, I came back and checked on him just for a welfare check myself," he said.