'We would have never thought that he did this': Mother in recovery after boyfriend shot her in the face

The suspected shooter ran way after going deputies chased him down Eisenhower Parkway.

Abuse is defined as domestic violence. It's a pattern of behaviors a partner uses to "maintain power and control over another partner in an intimate relationship."

Appollonia Collins, 36, was in a relationship with someone for almost 6 years. She is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the face.

On Wednesday around 1 a.m., Collins went to the Chevron gas station on Eisenhower Parkway with one of her friends in her boyfriend's car. The boyfriend got a ride to the gas station, shot her in the face, and pulled her out of the car.

When Bibb County deputies arrived, he got in his car and drove away.

"They chased him down to 47 then he jumped out of the car. So, they got the vehicle that night," said Desi Collins, her sister.

Desi Collins says she has talked with an investigator and they have a warrant out for the suspected gunman. Collins and her mother Janice West tell 13WMAZ, they have known the suspected shooter for years.

"We would have never thought that he did this. He would do this? Never. I would have never thought this," West said.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline has various reasons for why abusive patterns begin and continue. Now, the mother of five is in the hospital.

"She's in recovery. She's just in a lot of unnecessary pain. She didn't have to go through this. Her jaw is wired shut for 6 to 8 weeks minimum," Desi Collins said.