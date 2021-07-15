County leaders want you to join them for the first Macon Violence Prevention or "MVP" forum happening in west Macon.

MACON, Ga. — There is hope Thursday night is the beginning of a movement to cut down on violence in Macon. County leaders want you to join them for the first Macon Violence Prevention or "MVP" forum happening in west Macon.

Right now, Macon sits at more than 30 homicides, and each life lost equals a grieving family.

"Losing my son made me have a wider look of life ... it can hit home, it can happen to you," said Felicia Marks.

Marks' 16-year-old son, Ahmori Searcy, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Majestic Garden Apartments off Rocky Creek Road on March 3. Deputies say his body was found in the bushes.

"I'm going to do it every single day as long as I'm breathing. Justice for my son," Marks said.

Since his death, she's been posting on Facebook with the #JusticeforAhmoriSearcy and sharing heartbreaking posts about grieving, or trying to uplift people dealing with a similar situation.

Today, she is left with memories of Ahmori, also known as "Lil Man".

She's calling on everyone to speak out against gun violence as part of "Macon Violence Prevention" or MVP.

"Different parts of our community are affected by violence in different ways," said Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller.

MVP was started by Mayor Miller and its focus is on reducing crime in Macon-Bibb County.

"We are going to make an intentional effort to go out to all of the community, through these community-based forums, to get their input, and more importantly, to put resources behind some thoughts and ideas they have on how to protect Macon-Bibb County," said.

Marks hopes her story lets people impacted by gun violence know they have a voice in making a change.

"Just come out to the meetings. Just come to the meetings, enlighten yourself in the meetings, and y'all will know the rest," said Marks.

Thursday's meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Macon Mall. It will be on the second floor of the mall between Ole Times and B Turners.