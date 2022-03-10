'My son is a fighter': Mother says her 5-year-old is recovering after shooting himself

Chantel Dondasse said her son is recovering and responsive in the hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mother of a 5-year-old boy that accidently shot himself in the head said her son is recovering from his injuries.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Kenmore Road, just west of Joyce Avenue, in the South Linden neighborhood on Sunday.

10TV spoke with Chantel Dondasse, the mother of Tykeese Dondasse, on Monday.

Chantel said she and her son had just arrived at her sister's home on Kenmore and her sister’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Tyonte Diggs, was in a room playing a video game.

Tykeese walked into the room, picked up a loaded gun lying on the bed and shot himself, Chantel said. He was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, she said he is recovering and is responsive. Chantel said he would need to have his skull repaired.

“That was the best thing seeing him open up his eyes this morning and my hand. It's just been an eye-opener,” Chantel said holding back tears. “It's all in God's hands. The doctor says he won't be able to do this or that, but my son is a fighter.”

Diggs, who initially fled the home, later returned to the scene wand was taken into custody. According to court records, he is currently charged one count of endangering children.