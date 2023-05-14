How this annual Mother's Day brunch supports moms who lost children to gun violence

For nine years the initiative has been holding a brunch for moms so they can bond over grief.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Mother's Day could be a bittersweet holiday for children who no longer have a mom in their lives -- but it could also be a somber day for those who lost the person that made them a mom.

“Mother’s Day was one of the hardest days for me," said Melveena Clark.

Clark saw her son, mother and sister die as a result of domestic violence. She says coming to the Spread the Love Initiative annual Mother’s Day Brunch has been a lifeline for her.

“So when I came here it was like an experience like no other," said Clark.

Sunday’s brunch was organized by the nonprofit group “Spread the Love” and is a way its founder, Terrell Johnnies, was able to turn tragedy into triumph when his cousin was killed.

It left his cousin’s mother without her son.

“I thought to myself how many other mothers are suffering this same tragedy so I put an (announcement) out and asked if anyone knew any other moms who lost a child to violence to send them to me," said Johnnies.

This year, 15 women came to the Mother’s Day brunch at Rose Bistro and Champagne Bar in Atlantic Station, enjoying good food, while finding support and inspiration from each other.

Dinah Kissiedu was there too -- but she’s not a mom.

She's been coming for the last three years to offer counseling for those in need.

“It seems like the justice system isn’t working the way it's supposed to be. It's broken essentially. These women need support to release their emotional struggles and all the trauma they are going through," said Kissiedu.