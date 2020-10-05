MACON, Ga. — Mothers at a Macon nursing were treated to a special surprise late Sunday morning.

Around 11 a.m., dozens of cars lined up at Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation for a Mother’s Day parade.

This video from We Care Ministry shows the line of cars and families stretching out along the roadway.

Even though families weren’t able to spend time with their loved ones in person, the parade allowed them to show that they still care.

Cars were even dressed up in balloons and streamers.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Zebulon Park Health and Rehab is located on Plantation Way in Macon.

MORE HEARTWARMING STORIES

Laurens County student feeds healthcare workers by selling t-shirts

Online group 'adopting' Houston County teachers to show appreciation

Students send messages to retiring Bibb County teacher

Houston County businesses donate 'Hometown Heroes' shirts to healthcare workers