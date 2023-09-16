Motorcycle ride held in honor of national Poisoners of War and Missing in Action day

The organization Rolling Thunder is a national group that advocates for Prisoners of War coming home. They wanted to honor 28 current Georgia MIAs.

ROBERTA, Ga. — In recognition of national Poisoners of War and Missing in Action day, motorcycle enthusiasts took a ride through Peach and Crawford County to remember those who sacrificed their lives in the military.

The organization Rolling Thunder is a national group that advocates for Prisoners of War coming home. They wanted to honor 28 current Georgia MIAs from previous wars.

This is the third ride the riders have put together.

Rolling Thunder does this because in Georgia, over 1,200 service members are still missing from World War 2, Vietnam, Korean and Cold War.

Families that came out still hold on to hope that their relative will return home.