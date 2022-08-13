Motorcyclist dead after crash on Riverside Drive

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, a 26-year-old man was driving south on Riverside Drive when he crashed. Then, a car reportedly hit him.

The motorcyclist let go of the motorcycle and then slid into the northbound lanes of travel. He was struck by a second vehicle that was headed north on Riverside Drive.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Riverside Drive.

The people in the two other vehicles were not injured.

The name of the driver of the motorcycle will not be released until his next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story when we confirm more information.