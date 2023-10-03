Motorcyclist dead after crash on Waco Mill Road

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — Update, 10:00 p.m.:
Sheriff Joel Cochran has identified the man as Gary Stephen Russel.
---------------
A 69-year-old man is dead after a single motorcycle crash on Waco Mill Road in Tennile Saturday night.
Sheriff Joel Cochran says it happened just after 7 p.m.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Georgia State Patrol has been called to investigate the accident.
Cochran says the man will be identified once the next of kin is notified.