Motorcyclist dead after crash on Waco Mill Road

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — Update, 10:00 p.m.:

Sheriff Joel Cochran has identified the man as Gary Stephen Russel.

A 69-year-old man is dead after a single motorcycle crash on Waco Mill Road in Tennile Saturday night.

Sheriff Joel Cochran says it happened just after 7 p.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Georgia State Patrol has been called to investigate the accident.