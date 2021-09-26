Man identified after fatal hit and run on Log Cabin Drive

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says that the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Log Cabin Drive a few blocks past the Sam’s club.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a fatal traffic collision, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

45-year-old David Eugene Kitchens Jr was driving a Yamaha R1 motorcycle and traveling south on Log Cabin Drive when he drove into the center turn lane.

Deputies say a black car, possibly a Chrysler 300, turned off Lafayette Drive to go north on Log Cabin Drive and struck the motorcycle.

Kitchens was transported to the Atrium Health Navicent where he was pronounced deceased by staff.

His next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the possible Chrysler fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The possible Chrysler has extensive front end damage. The traffic collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.