Motorcyclist hits deputy head-on while driving on wrong side of road during chase

MACON, Ga. — A motorcyclist driving on the wrong side of the road hit a Bibb County Sheriff's Office patrol car head-on as deputies chased him for allegedly stealing a motorcycle Thursday night, according to Georgia State Patrol.

They say it happened at around 5:10 p.m.

A sheriff's office patrol car was traveling north on Rice Mill Road and, according to GSP, came to a stop because the motorcycle driver was heading south in the northbound lane.

They say that's when the motorcyclist hit the patrol car head-on.

Both the deputy and the motorcycle driver were transported to Atrium Health.

The motorcycle driver's identity has not been released.

GSP is still investigating the crash; details can change as the investigation progresses.

