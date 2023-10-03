Motorcyclists injured after hitting guardrail in crash

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the motorcycle's tire popped, leading to the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A motorcyclist and his passenger have been inured after crashing into a guardrail on Interstate 475 North, near mile marker 7, on Saturday.

A press release by the Bibb County Sheriff's office said that the wreck happened around 2:23 p.m.

They say that 41-year-old Jason Townsend of Alabama lost control of his motorcycle when his rear tire blew out.

The motorcycle crossed several lanes of traffic before crashing into a guardrail.

37-year-old Stephanie Burnside of Alabama was riding the motorcycle with Townsend, and both of them were taken to Atrium Health Navicent.

Townsend is listed in stable condition, and Burnside is listed in critical condition.

The Bibb Sheriff's Office says the crash is still under investigation.