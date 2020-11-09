Motorcyclist killed in crash in front of Warner Robins Publix

A 57-year-old Byron man was killed in the accident

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after an accident in Warner Robins late Thursday night.

According to Warner Robins Police Traffic Investigator Tim Pippio, it happened around 11:30 p.m. at 6015 Watson Blvd., which is in front of Publix.

A news release says the motorcycle was going east on Watson in the inside lane while the driver of a 2011 Honda Accord was turning left onto the road.

The Honda hit the motorcycle, fatally injuring 57-year-old Glenn Hayes of Byron. 20-year-old Taniya Hickey was also injured in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.