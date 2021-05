It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday

PERRY, Ga. — A motorcyclist from Warner Robins was killed Sunday after an accident on I-75S.

According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 2:30 p.m. near MM 140 – that’s close to the Perry Parkway/Thompson Road exit.

They say the driver of the motorcycle, identified as 64-year-old Cynthia Abdur-Raheem, lost control in the left lane was ejected into the emergency lane.

Cynthia was pronounced dead at the scene.