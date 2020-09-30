Motorcyclist killed in east Macon crash

Deputies say the motorcyclist lost control, went off the road, and crashed into concrete steps

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal accident claimed the life of a motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4000-block of Donnan Road.

It was reported that a motorcyclist lost control, left the road and hit the concrete steps of an abandoned house.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and he was later pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m., according to Coroner Leon Jones.

The man has not been identified yet because his next of kin has not been notified.

Anyone with information on the accident can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.