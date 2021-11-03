x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Emery Highway

Their passenger is listed in stable condition at the hospital
Credit: WMAZ

MACON, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead and their passenger hospitalized after a crash Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Emery Highway and Womack Street.

They say a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and that the two people on the motorcycle were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead and their passenger is listed in stable condition. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A name has not been released yet, pending notification of the driver’s next of kin.

Anyone with information on the wreck can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

RELATED HEADLINES

Man dies days after being hit on Gray Highway

Pedestrian dead after being hit by car while sitting in the road on Pio Nono Avenue identified