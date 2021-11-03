Motorcyclist killed in crash on Emery Highway

Their passenger is listed in stable condition at the hospital

MACON, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead and their passenger hospitalized after a crash Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Emery Highway and Womack Street.

They say a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and that the two people on the motorcycle were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead and their passenger is listed in stable condition. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A name has not been released yet, pending notification of the driver’s next of kin.

Anyone with information on the wreck can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.