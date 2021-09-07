Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Highway 41 in Monroe County

Deputies say the Macon man went off the road and hit a root

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, a passerby called deputies around 6:30 a.m. after seeing an unattended motorcycle on the side of Highway 41N.

When they got to the scene, they found a wrecked motorcycle and the body of the driver near the wood line.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Matthew Anderson of Macon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release says an early investigation shows Anderson was riding his motorcycle north on the highway near Hill Road when he went off the road and hit an exposed root in a ditch. It caused him to be ejected.

The accident is still under investigation.