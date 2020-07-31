Motorcyclist killed in wreck with pickup truck on Highway 49

Georgia State Patrol says it began as a traffic stop in Peach County and ended with a fatal wreck

BYRON, Ga. — A motorcyclist died Thursday night after colliding with a pickup truck.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the Peach County Sheriff’s Office was trying to stop a motorcyclist on Ga 49 when they sped off towards Houston County.

State patrol says the motorcyclist, identified as Deandre Reynolds, was speeding north on the highway on a Kawasaki-brand motorcycle.

Tavarous Williams was driving a Ford pickup truck south on the highway and was making a left turn at the intersection of 49 and Houston Lake Road when the two vehicles collided, says state patrol.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene.