Motorcyclist killed in wreck with pickup truck on Highway 49

BYRON, Ga. — A motorcyclist died Thursday night after colliding with a pickup truck.
According to Georgia State Patrol, the Peach County Sheriff’s Office was trying to stop a motorcyclist on Ga 49 when they sped off towards Houston County.
State patrol says the motorcyclist, identified as Deandre Reynolds, was speeding north on the highway on a Kawasaki-brand motorcycle.
Tavarous Williams was driving a Ford pickup truck south on the highway and was making a left turn at the intersection of 49 and Houston Lake Road when the two vehicles collided, says state patrol.
Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene.
Georgia State Patrol says its preliminary investigation shows that Reynolds was no longer in sight of the Peach County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the accident.