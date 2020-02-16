JONES COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday family, friends, and loved ones gathered for a viewing for 14-year-old Haley Adams.

Dozens of people packed Hart's Mortuary in Jones County to remember Adams, who was killed during a home invasion in Coweta County. She was formerly a student in Bibb County.

Inside one room, the mortuary had pictures of Adams on display, a letterbox for reflections, and candles lit in her honor.

During the viewing, the sound of friends and family crying could be heard throughout the building.

Adams' grandfather, Scott Forgar, says the entire experience has been "horrible, terrible, and sad."

Right now he is hoping for justice for his granddaughter.

"All parties involved arrested, convicted, and I'll fly from Michigan and be at every trial," Forgar said.

On Monday, Adam's family will hold her funeral services at Encounter Church on Gray Highway at 1 p.m.

