'Allows people to escape': Movie screening held at Macon Centreplex

Community members gathered Friday night for 'cars under the stars.'

MACON, Ga. — People gathered to watch a movie at the Macon Centreplex Friday night.

The kid-favorite Pixar film "Trolls" was shown on a big screen. People were able to watch the movie from their socially distanced parked cars.

General Manager David Aiello says this is an opportunity to let everyone relax.

'Movies, sports, entertainment allows people to escape what's going on in their normal lives for a couple of hours and really come out and enjoy themselves. It's a release for us as well," Aiello said.

He says there will be another movie showing next week.

If you plan to go, parking spot availability is first come, first serve. Spots are limited at approximately 100 vehicles.