Pilots were able to see the movie, 'Midway.'

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Friday in Warner Robins, the Experimental Aircraft Association group held a "drive-in or fly-in" movie screening.

Pilots were able to watch the movie, "Midway."

People brought out their lawn chairs and snacks to enjoy the film.

This was the first time that the chapter has been able to get together since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

EAA chapter pilot Joe Gleaton says he had been looking forward to this event.

"Well, you know, over the course of the years, you develop close friendships with these people, then suddenly, you don't have time to get together and catch up on each other lives and what's going on in each other lives and sharing the aviation experience -- it's really a bummer." said Gleaton.

Saturday, the chapter will enjoy a picnic. Other pilots from around the Central Georgia area are also invited, but there will be a limit of only 200 people.

