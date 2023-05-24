Morningside's Elementary Catherine Johnson shines as this week's My Teacher is Tops!

This first year teacher's classroom is the most magical place in the whole school.

PERRY, Ga. — As the sun sets on another school year in Central Georgia, our Junior Journalist Kensli Johnson headed a little more than thirty minutes down south to Perry's Morningside Elementary.

There you can find Ms. Catherine Johnson, who's a local native of the area, being from Perry and graduating from Veterans High School back in 2017.

Now she's wrapping up her first year of teaching, after earning her bachelor's degree from Fort Valley State University. Ms. Johnson will tell you even as a high schooler she would get mistaken for a teacher when she would help volunteer in her own mom's classroom, those moments pushed her into the direction she's in now.

Ms. Johnson's second graders didn't take long to grow fond of their first-year teacher, in just a few months of her teaching she made a lasting impact on her class of students. One student in particular, Kihlan Slocumb, nominated his favorite teacher with not one but two letters and even wrote one to us in cursive.

Kihlan says, "Ms. Johnson shows us Panther Pride too & Ms. Johnson teaches us what we need to know, and that it's always great to learn something new."

He even gifted Ms. Johnson with his own colored drawings of her beloved classroom characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Johnson says "Why not have your classroom as the most magical place in the world, 'cause learning is magical." Ms. Catherine continues to soar in your success at Morningside Elementary, the kids can't get enough of you!

Congratulations, Ms. Johnson, and to all our Top Teachers for this wonderful school year!

