Tyra Shannon of Jacob's Ladder Educational Center crowned with My Teacher is Tops honor

In this classroom not only are the students excited about their teacher but the student's parents are too!

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — For the end of March we headed out to Centerville where Jacob's Ladder Educational Center is located.

This is the home of this week's top teacher Ms. Tyra Shannon.

Ms. Shannon, originally from Byron, has been teaching at the educational center for the past two years.

Since her arrival, she's had a lasting effect on her students. Getting a class full of three to four year old's to share, raise their hands, and participate in reading while sitting quietly is truly a set of accomplishments many can't claim.

Samantha Hall, a parent of one of Ms. Shannon's students has even noticed personally with her own eyes Ms. Tyra's magical touch she has had on her class.

Hall says, "My son gets so excited to go to school daily! He knows Ms. Tyra is his teacher but he thinks she's his absolute best friend. If teachers are able to make the kids feel this way they will be set up for success for their entire lives."

A tremendous compliment for Ms. Tyra that's well deserved.

If you ask Ms. Shannon however, this was something she always destined for at an early age. She said she started baby-sitting children back when she was in the eighth grade, and ever since then she's had a passion for taking care of young ones.

Also she loves helping them reach their full potential including her current class she's grown to know and bond with over this past year.

Ms. Shannon stated "My passion for teaching is getting these kids ready for preschool, all of them are ready so far, I'm so proud of them!

Congratulations, Ms. Shannon!

