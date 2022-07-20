MTA unveils new electric bus for Mercer students

When the MTA received a grant to buy more electric buses, they wanted to make sure Mercer got a new one.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Transit Authority bus that was used to transport Mercer University students around town is 8 years old and having problems.

So, when the MTA received a grant to buy more electric buses, they wanted to make sure Mercer got a new one.

The new bus will run from Thursday through Saturday, and stops include grocery stores and places downtown to help students who may not have brought a car to campus.

It also runs until 2:30 a.m. to get students who enjoy Macon's nightlife to get back safe.

Craig Ross, the CEO of the MTA said, "If they're downtown at a club, or they've had one too many to drink, they ride the bus and we get them home safe. And also if they don't have a car, we get them if they can't get a ride. It's a long walk back."

The shopping route to take students to the Kroger and Walmart on Gray Highway runs on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Downtown Route runs Thursday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

A federal grant helped pay for the bus. The federal government paid 80 percent of the cost, and the state and county each pay 10 percent.

Students also don't have to pay to ride the buses, an instead Mercer pays the MTA to subsidize the cost.

All students have to do is show the driver their student ID.