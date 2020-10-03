MACON, Ga. — There's a new list of 15 people Macon Regional Crimestoppers wants you to be on the lookout for.

The non-profit organization, along with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia, announced a new "Top 15 Most Wanted" fugitives for March 2020 during a press conference Tuesday.

Crimestoppers started releasing the lists quarterly in 2019, and since then 41 of the 45 most wanted last year were arrested.

RELATED: Macon Regional Crimestoppers to release quarterly 'Most Wanted' list

The new list includes fugitives charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Here are this quarter's names:

Devan S. Williams, 26 (Bibb County) - Robbery by force, aggravated assault

- Robbery by force, aggravated assault Kenneth B. Campbell, 28 (Bibb County) - Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault

- Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault Terell R. Douglas, 25 (Monroe County) - Superior Court violation of parole, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

- Superior Court violation of parole, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Ranolda R. Green, 37 (Monroe County) - Speeding, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

- Speeding, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Dequavia B. Pollard, 20 (Bibb County) - Robbery by force, assault

- Robbery by force, assault Tia N. Hill, 35 (Houston County) - Aggravated assault against a Peace Officer, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, fleeing and attempt to elude police, drugs not in original container, criminal trespass, failure to report accident, willful obstruction of law enforcement, traffic violations

- Aggravated assault against a Peace Officer, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, fleeing and attempt to elude police, drugs not in original container, criminal trespass, failure to report accident, willful obstruction of law enforcement, traffic violations Calvin B. Johnson, 38 (Crawford County) - Possession of a firearm of a convicted felon

- Possession of a firearm of a convicted felon Jerald R. Bostic, 29 (Monroe County) - Possession of a firearm by a convcited felon

- Possession of a firearm by a convcited felon Keon Q. Williams, 22 (Bibb County) - Armed robbery

- Armed robbery Nadinna T. Waller, 40 - Baldwin County: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended, suspended registration, speeding in a construction zone, driving without insurance, Jones County: driving while license suspended, Bibb County: theft by receiving stolen property

- Baldwin County: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended, suspended registration, speeding in a construction zone, driving without insurance, Jones County: driving while license suspended, Bibb County: theft by receiving stolen property Malik T. Young, 24 (Bibb County) - Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Kareem J. Williams, 39 (Houston County) - possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, simple battery

- possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, simple battery Cecil E. Garner, Jr., 55 (Jones County) - possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon J'naj H. Bryant, 20 (Peach County) - armed robbery, participating in criminal street gang activity

- armed robbery, participating in criminal street gang activity Jonathan E. Tabor, 29 (Peach County) - two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Mugshots: Top 15 Most Wanted (March 2020) Nadinna Waller Terell Douglas Keon Williams Jonathan Tabor J'naj Bryant Ranolda Green Devan Williams Dequavia Pollard Malik Young Kenneth Campbell Jerald Bostic Cecil Garner Jr. Kareem Williams Tia Hill Calvin B. Johnson

You can always safely and anonymously report tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Woman wanted after hitting Houston County deputy's car

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.