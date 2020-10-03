MACON, Ga. — There's a new list of 15 people Macon Regional Crimestoppers wants you to be on the lookout for.
The non-profit organization, along with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia, announced a new "Top 15 Most Wanted" fugitives for March 2020 during a press conference Tuesday.
Crimestoppers started releasing the lists quarterly in 2019, and since then 41 of the 45 most wanted last year were arrested.
RELATED: Macon Regional Crimestoppers to release quarterly 'Most Wanted' list
The new list includes fugitives charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Here are this quarter's names:
- Devan S. Williams, 26 (Bibb County) - Robbery by force, aggravated assault
- Kenneth B. Campbell, 28 (Bibb County) - Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault
- Terell R. Douglas, 25 (Monroe County) - Superior Court violation of parole, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Ranolda R. Green, 37 (Monroe County) - Speeding, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Dequavia B. Pollard, 20 (Bibb County) - Robbery by force, assault
- Tia N. Hill, 35 (Houston County) - Aggravated assault against a Peace Officer, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, fleeing and attempt to elude police, drugs not in original container, criminal trespass, failure to report accident, willful obstruction of law enforcement, traffic violations
- Calvin B. Johnson, 38 (Crawford County) - Possession of a firearm of a convicted felon
- Jerald R. Bostic, 29 (Monroe County) - Possession of a firearm by a convcited felon
- Keon Q. Williams, 22 (Bibb County) - Armed robbery
- Nadinna T. Waller, 40 - Baldwin County: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended, suspended registration, speeding in a construction zone, driving without insurance, Jones County: driving while license suspended, Bibb County: theft by receiving stolen property
- Malik T. Young, 24 (Bibb County) - Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Kareem J. Williams, 39 (Houston County) - possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, simple battery
- Cecil E. Garner, Jr., 55 (Jones County) - possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- J'naj H. Bryant, 20 (Peach County) - armed robbery, participating in criminal street gang activity
- Jonathan E. Tabor, 29 (Peach County) - two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
You can always safely and anonymously report tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
RELATED: Woman wanted after hitting Houston County deputy's car
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.