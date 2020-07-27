Volunteers at Mulberry United Methodist have used their green thumbs to feed the community for 10 years!

MACON, Ga. — For the last 10 years, the folks at Mulberry United Methodist Church have used their community garden to feed members of the Macon community.

Twice a week, volunteers come out to the community space to tend and harvest a variety of fruits, vegetables and flowers.

From their, volunteers give their fresh produce to Macon Outreach's grocery pantry.

"We're very happy to share and it feels good to see that people can have some fresh things other than just canned food," says lead volunteer Jane Moore. "I love the fellowship with the people who work here."

Moore has been working in the garden for five years and is happy to help in the fight against community hunger.

Volunteers have used the garden's 27 plots to grow all kinds of fruits and vegetables including figs, pomegranates, tomatoes, okra, and bell peppers.

Moore says that volunteers garden year-round.

"We grow all of the vegetables that can be grown in Middle Georgia and because of the weather here we can produce all year," says Moore. "It won't be long until we're planting the fall crops like collards and kale."

Since moving to Macon five years ago, Moore says she's appreciative of how much work Central Georgians put in to help people in need.

"I have learned that Macon has a lot to offer. It does an awful lot for the homeless here and that makes me proud of our community," says Moore.

The Mulberry Community Garden can be found at the corner of Walnut and New streets near downtown Macon.

