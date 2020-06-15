LIZELLA, Ga. — A man is in custody after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle that started in Monroe County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, it all began when a trooper tried to stop a stolen Ford Escape on I-75 in Monroe County Monday morning.

They say the driver continued going south and eventually got off on Bass Road before getting back onto the interstate.

Another trooper took over as the chase made its way near Hartley Bridge Road.

After conducting a PIT maneuver on Bethel Church Road, the male driver got out of the car.

GSP says after an aerial and ground search, they found and arrested the driver, identified as Angel Feliciano.

A search of the vehicle found two stolen handguns and several thousand dollars.

GSP says Feliciano is a convicted felon and no troopers were injured in the chase.

