Macon District Attorney: Murder suspect was not being monitored by bond company when shot, killed

Manor was supposed to be on house arrest and wearing an ankle monitor--not out on the streets with a gun.

MACON, Ga. — Macon's District Attorney says a murder suspect was not being monitored when he was shot and killed last week.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Keymarion Manor was shot and killed while shooting at another man last Thursday in Macon's Bird City neighborhood.

Now, we've learned that Manor was a murder suspect, out on bond, and scheduled for trial this May.

Manor was supposed to be on house arrest and wearing an ankle monitor, not out on the streets with a gun.

So, who was in charge of tracking him? And why was he not being monitored?

Macon District Attorney Anita Howard says Anytime Bail Bonding was supposed to be tracking Manor. They are one of a handful of private bond service companies approved by the Sheriff and Chief Superior Judge.

But Howard says the company was not monitoring him.

To explain this story, we have to go back to February 2022. A judge signed off on a $50,000 bond for Manor. He's one of five people charged in the murder of 16-year-old Elijah Jones in December 2020.

Jones was found shot inside a car parked at Sandy Springs Apartments on Bloomfield Drive.

“In loss of life cases, we do not consent to a bond. Unless that is consented to by me. We've asked for the transcript to verify that was done,” Howard said.

However, the final call in approving bond is up to the judge. His order listed Manor had to wear an ankle monitor, stay on house arrest and could not have a gun.

Until his scheduled trial in May, Anytime Bail was supposed to track his ankle monitor by GSP and notify the DA’s office if he violates the order. But, Howard says the company did not.

Last Thursday, the Sheriff's Office says Manor was out driving in Anthony Homes with two other men. All three started shooting at Jordan Collins. Collins was injured. Manor was shot in the head and later died from his injuries.

The bottom line--a murder suspect out on bond was involved in another act of violence while out of jail.

We asked Howard if she, as the district attorney, was confident that other murder suspects are being tracked while they're out on bond given what 13WMAZ learned about the company in charge of tracking them.

“Not by anytime bonding. I am not,” she answered.

Howard says she started having concerns with Anytime Bail about two weeks before Manor was killed.

She says days before Manor's death, she requested that the company produce reports on other suspects. After reviewing those reports, Howard says her office has determined Anytime Bail failed to report previous bond violations by other suspects.

“I’m concerned with the accuracy of their monitoring because that affects the integrity of our prosecutions and can jeopardize our prosecutions,” she said.

She says she met with the company before Manor died. They said they didn't know what conditions were laid out in bond orders.

“That is that is a huge neglect on their part. They are getting paid to do a job and they should know what job they are to do,” Howard said.

13WMAZ obtained a letter that Sheriff David Davis sent to Anytime Bond on February 14. Davis suspended the company from taking on any new monitoring cases for 90 days.

The letter states DA Howard and Chief Judge Howard Simms wanted to terminate Anytime Bail's partnership with the county immediately. However, Sheriff Davis gave them three months to prove they could track the suspects.

Howard says her concerns were validated nine days after that letter was sent. Manor was killed in the Wren Avenue shooting.