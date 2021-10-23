Visitors get into autumn spirit at Museum of Arts and Science fall festival

Kids could play games, check out books from the library without walls, and learn without bats, just in time for Halloween celebrations.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday at the Museum of Arts and Science, families participated in some educational fall fun at the museum’s Fall Festival.

The museum was excited to welcome back guests for the event.

“It's so exciting we're able to hold events and basically show off a lot of our improvements that have happened over the past few years, including our ample theatres and pavilion,” Director of Communication Kyrie Hugdahl said.

The Museum of Arts and Science is open Tuesday- Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.