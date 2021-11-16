Christmas tree, O Christmas tree!: See the Festival of Trees at the Museum of Arts and Sciences

The exhibit features over 40 trees decorated by schools and various organizations across Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — All is merry and bright at the Museum of Arts and Sciences as they get ready to open the 35th Annual Festival of Trees exhibit.

The exhibit features over 40 trees decorated by schools and various organizations across Central Georgia.

There are many unique Christmas trees, like one honoring the 100-year anniversary of the Douglass Theatre, or the one by Bike Tech made of three bike wheels.

The Festival of Trees is part of a fundraiser event that helps keep the admission for the museum affordable and helps them continue providing educational programming.

“It’s a great way to engage the community and invite them to share what they’re passionate about at the museum,” said the museum's director of membership and communication, Kyrie Hugdahl.

The Festival of Trees exhibit will be available at the Museum of Arts and Sciences during their regular hours until Jan. 15, 2022.

“They're almost kind of like works of arts in themselves. A lot of different beautifully decorated trees,” said Hugdahl.

Access to the exhibit is included with admission to the museum. The Museum of Arts and Sciences is located at 4182 Forsyth Rd. in Macon. They're open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost of admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 3-17, and any child under the age of 3 can get in free.