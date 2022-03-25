Museum of Arts and Sciences educating downtown Macon about native animals in pop-up shows

The museum is bringing animals native to Georgia out to do pop-up wildlife shows.

MACON, Ga. — If you haven't been to the Museum of Arts and Sciences yet, the museum might just come to you.

You can meet George the Alligator and Strix the Owl.

It's all to educate you about the animals that live around you.

After speaking to George, who wasn't very talkative, 13WMAZ spoke to animal curator Sharron Cornacchione about why it's wise to know about the creatures who live in our area.

"We have a saying at the museum that, 'Fear comes from a lack of knowledge,' so a lot of times, if you're not exposed to these amazing animals, you're scared of them, but once we educate you and you learn about them, then that fear kind of diminishes, which helps the animal and helps us as well," said Cornacchione.