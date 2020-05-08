Macon's Museum of Arts and Sciences reopens with new safety guidelines

They've made some changes to help keep staff and visitors safe

MACON, Ga. — The Museum of Arts and Science has reopened to the public, but they've made some changes to help keep staff and visitors safe.

The museum staff will be wearing face coverings and visitors over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks. Entry will not be permitted without one.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available in the lobby as you enter.

Director of Communications Sherry Singleton says they have been holding events outside at the museum while social distancing. She says they are back to normal business hours.

Singleton also says without people they can't survive.

"Well, it's critical. The building, you know, has to have people in it in order to survive, but it's critical to have people back in the building and we can't perform our mission of educating our community if we don't have people in our buildings," said Singleton.