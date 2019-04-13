MACON, Ga. — This Saturday, make sure to head out to the Museum of Arts and Sciences 63rd annual Pet Show.

From 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., kids will bring their furry friends out to Coliseum Northside Hospital's lawn to see whose pet is better than the rest.

Pets can compete in a number of categories including Best Dressed, Cutest Walk, and Most Unique.

13WMAZ's Ben Jones will be judging.

The show will also have a petting zoo and a presentation by the Freedom Fidos.

"It's the oldest, longest-running event that the museum holds it," says museum communications director, Sherry Singleton. "Generation after generation have been participating in this show."

The event is free to attend and you can register your pet at 2 p.m. for $2.