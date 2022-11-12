Museum of Aviation hosts 'A Walk Through Christmas'

The event featured a stunning display of several different Christmas trees, all decorated by different companies and organizations.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Folks in Warner Robins could see "A Walk Through Christmas" at the Museum of Aviation in warner Robins on Saturday.

The event began at 10 a.m., and featured a stunning display of several different Christmas trees, all decorated by different companies and organizations.

Over 20 different companies participated in the festival of trees raffle, including Huey Magoo's Century 21 Homes & Investments, and AF Realty Groups.

The prize for the raffle was a $250 Amazon gift card!

In addition to trees, there was also live music and caroling.

Some Houston County Schools participated in the caroling, including the Langston Road Chorale Hilltop Elementary school, and more.

A special visitor from the north pole also made an appearance...Santa Cause himself made a stop at the museum from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Barry the B-17 plane even showed up for pictures!