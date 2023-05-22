Museum of Aviation acquires F-117A nighthawk, public viewing for two weeks before restoration

The aircraft completed a total of 73 combat mission during this time including the initial strike of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins has a new fighter plane for people to view. But it's only available to see in its rougher form for a limited time before it undergoes restoration.

The F-117A Nighthawk is a legendary stealth plane. It completed a total of 73 combat mission during this time including the initial strike of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM.

"It's a great edition to the museum here and certainly a wonderful opportunity for our airmen at Robins and the local community," Curator Arthur Sullivan said.

He says there are only about 14 of these aircrafts worldwide and the one at the museum is currently the only one on the east coast.

"I would invite people to follow along on social media and our website as we do that restoration and we'll have an unveiling event when it's back on display,"

Many of the classified materials used on the plane were taken off when it was delivered to the museum. Now, restoration experts there will work to replicate the plane to it's former glory.

"This is how we got it so we want people to see where we started and that way they can see the end result and hopefully appreciate that a little more," Sullivan said.

He says seeing this plane is a unique opportunity for Central Georgians.

"People are interested in why it looks the way it does and I think it's just a very unique opportunity for them to see the beginning of the project and the end of the project so stay tuned," Sullivan said.