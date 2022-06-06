Warner Robins Museum of Aviation commemorates 78th D-Day

The Museum of Aviation is full of sights and sounds through the history of flight in the U.S., and that includes the crucial role of air support during the D-Day invasion of Normandy.



"In this specific exhibit, they'll see again the story of the 507th parachute infantry regiment. They were an airborne unit that was dropped into France during the early hours of D-Day," Museum of Aviation Curator Arthur Sullivan said.



For the 78th commemoration of D-Day, the museum gave a "highlights" tour giving visitors the full scope of Central Georgia's hidden gem. The curator says as the last of the World War II veterans die, they aim to pass along their stories.



"We are losing our World War II veterans at a rapid pace, so we see it as our mission here to help continue to tell that story past their time with us and hopefully preserve that history and heritage through exhibits and aircrafts," the curator explained.



Sullivan says he's seen his share of visitors and volunteers who served come through.