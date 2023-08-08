Museum of Aviation event hopes to introduce families to the wild world of STEM

“STEM is everywhere!” the event’s page on the Museum of Aviation website says. “It is a vital part of every organization and community.”

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The "Middle Georgia STEM City Expo" is back this weekend.



This Saturday, there are 20 organizations set to attend the expo at the Museum of Aviation, which hopes to get families involved and excited about exploring the world of STEM.

Organizers say you can expect a range of hands-on and interactive activities.

It's open to the public, and you don't have to register. You just show up to the event and start exploring.

It's happening Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Museum of Aviation.

Clare Swinford is the education resource center director for the Museum of Aviation, and she says that there’s not much to lose.

“It is a free event!” Swinford said.

Plus, they have an array of offerings for attendees to enjoy at the event while also learning all about the wild world of STEM.

“There will be food trucks available as well next to our pavilions,” Swinford said. “And they can just come browse, have a good time...get some lunch come back and have a better time.”

But at the end of the day, Swinford wants to remind people that there is basically no barrier to entry.

“There's no charge – it is a free event,” Swinford said.

So come on down to the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. to learn a whole lot about the way STEM underpins the world around us.