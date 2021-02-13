Museum of Aviation holds annual marathon in Warner Robins

Three races are all apart of the 2021 Run & See Georgia Grand Prix Series.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People around Central Georgia laced up their shoes Saturday for the 25th Annual Museum of Aviation Foundation races.

The three race courses started at the museum and trailed through Robins Air Force Base, and ended back at the museum.

The marathon, half-marathon and 5K are all apart of the 2021 Run & See Georgia Grand Prix Series.

Procedures were in place for COVID-19 guidelines.

The Museum of Aviation is a place that honors veterans, and one participant says that's part of the reason why she came out.

"Just trying to stay healthy and support the community and, you know, just get out here and have some good ol' fun. Just supporting our base and military and, you know, the veterans and everything. Just showing good support for our community and the United States," Kristin Foran said.