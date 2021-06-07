Museum of Aviation plans in-person return to annual auction and raffle this Saturday

More than food, drinks and prizes, the fundraiser means an opportunity to keep visitors, volunteers and programs coming back.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Museum of Aviation Foundation is back with its 35th Annual Auction / Raffle this Saturday.

Dennis Olsen has gone from working on aircrafts to working at the visitor’s desk at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.

“I was an engine mechanic, so I worked on a lot of the aircrafts that we have here like the C-124s and C-54s and so on,” said Olsen.

He still enjoys being around where he started with more than 1,000 hours over 10 years of volunteering.

"I always wanted to be around aircraft. My dad had an aircraft, my brother was a pilot, and I worked on them,” said Olsen.

Director of Operations, Jenny O’Neal, says the work of volunteers, staff and the STEM camp is all made possible through fundraisers like Saturday’s event.

“Fundraisers like this support our teacher salaries, of course they help operations for the museum. Upgrading aircraft and everything we do here that's a part of our mission; it helps support it,” she said.

The event was virtual last year, but now it’s back in person and bigger this year. With auctions and entertainment, O’Neal says it’s a one-stop shop.

"I tell people there's nowhere you can get dinner from 18 different restaurants, a couple of drink tickets, get to shop and bid all night. You know, have entertainment and get a chance to walk away with $20,000 at the end of the night for a $100 ticket,” she said.

Olsen says he thinks it’s worth it.

Things kick off Saturday, July 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

You can get your tickets and find more event information here.