WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Museum of Aviation will reopen their doors to the public on Wednesday after being closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a press release, the museum said that they will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Over the past few months, our Museum staff has worked diligently to clean and refresh our exhibits," President and CEO of the Museum of Aviation Foundation Darlene McLendon said. "As one of the largest tourist destinations in Middle Georgia, I am confident we will quickly see a return of our loyal supporters as well as gain new ones in the weeks ahead.”

According to the release, the museum has been working on implementing safety measures to help guests enjoy reconnecting with aviation and Air Force history while observing social distance needs.

A post on the museum's website asks that guest maintain six feet distancing and to wear a mask in areas where proper social distancing cannot be maintained.

The museum has been closed since the middle of March.

