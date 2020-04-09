Warner Robins' Museum of Aviation to host Reset Raffle fundraiser event

The top prize of the event will be $20,000 cash or a new vehicle.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — This month, the Museum of Aviation Foundation will be hosting their Reset Raffle fundraiser event.

The event will be hosted on their Facebook page live at 3 p.m. People will have the opportunity to win prizes. The top prize will be $20,000 cash or a new car.

There will also be four other vacation travel packages as well included in the raffle. The cost is $50 per ticket.

The foundation created the Reset Raffle in place of the annual Auction/Raffle & Taste of Local Cuisine.

CEO of the Museum of Aviation Darlene McLendon says, "We believe the name says it all: they are trying to "Reset" from the negative impact of the pandemic.

The goal of the "Reset Raffle" is to provides an opportunity for participants to support the foundation in an exciting way which just might provide them with $20,000.

McLendon says at the end of the day, it's about the supporters.

"Knowing that our supporters are going through this, we care very much about them and we see their pain that they're going through, so it isn't just about us and it isn't just about getting the money," said McLendon.