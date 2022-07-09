Museum of Aviation set to host STEM expo

The Director of Education says children and parents can learn new ways Science Technology Engineering and Math works.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — You can have fun with science at the Museum of Aviation this Saturday, with fun for the whole family.

The museum will host it's first STEM expo at the Century of Flight Hanger.

There, you can meet more than 20 organizations that teach science, technology, engineering, and math.

All ages can come out and learn something new, and grab a bite to eat from one of 5 food trucks that will be set in the parking lot out the building.

Director of Education Melissa Spalding says this is a great opportunity for youth to look into future career options.

"STEM really is a big part of every job. Everything that we do and learn from all the innovations is something that scientists and engineers have worked on," she said.

The Expo will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., and it's free for all ages.