You can catch the large display of miniature trains this week at the Century of Flight hangar at the Museum of Aviation.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The holidays are upon us, and if you're searching for some enjoyment for the entire family, you'll want to check this out.

The Middle Georgia Model Railroad Club kicked off its annual "Planes and Trains" display Tuesday. You can catch the large display of miniature trains this week at the Century of Flight hangar at the Museum of Aviation. The event is free for families to observe and enjoy.

Bill Attaway with the Railroad Club says they see some folks every year.

"We have people who come back every year. We have people who bring their kids in quite often every day or almost every day. We've seen some of these kids grow up over the years, year to year -- it's very satisfying to see that we're adding to their enjoyment," Attaway said.

You can see the "Planes and Trains" display Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.