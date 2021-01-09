Museum of Aviation's 'Remembrance 5K' to honor those who died on 9/11

Registration is $25 and benefits the "Tower of Tunnels Foundation" for first responders and Gold Star families.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — "Never forget" is what Americans swore after the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Every year on or around 9/11, Americans across the country take time to honor those that died that day in ceremonies, fundraisers, and other events.

In Warner Robins, the Museum of Aviation will host their 9/11 Remembrance 5K for Charity.

The 5K will be three loops around the Century of Flight hangar.

Registration is $25 and benefits the "Tower of Tunnels Foundation" for first responders and Gold Star families.

Marcus White with the Robins Air Force Base Fire Department says the event is all about keeping the memory alive and coming together as a nation.

"When they say, 'Never forget,' that's exactly what we're trying to do with this particular day, is take it as a day to remember, as well as remember those families, as well as remembering us as a country, and inviting that unity to come," said White.

Runners will receive a 9/11 commemorative coin, which are in limited supply, so organizers say you should register early.